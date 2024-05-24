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Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions

by Peraton

Suite of cyber defense tools, training, and research services

Security Operations Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Cyber RangeCritical InfrastructureNetwork Protection
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Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions Description

Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions is a collection of cybersecurity products and services focused on system resiliency, cloud security, smart grid security, and cyberwarfare capabilities. The offering combines cyber tools with research and development activities. The solution includes four main areas: Network Defense Products - Tools designed to protect network infrastructure from cyber threats. Cyber Range Security Simulation Training & Testing Services - Simulation environments for security training and testing purposes. Mobile Device Security - Solutions focused on securing mobile devices and platforms. Advanced Cyber Effects - Capabilities related to offensive and defensive cyber operations. The product suite addresses multiple aspects of cybersecurity operations, from defensive network protection to training environments and mobile security. The solutions are designed to improve organizational cyber resilience and provide capabilities across the spectrum of cyber operations, including cloud environments and critical infrastructure such as smart grid systems.

Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Peraton Advanced Cyber Solutions is Suite of cyber defense tools, training, and research services developed by Peraton. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Range, Critical Infrastructure, Network Protection.

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