Red Canary Readiness Exercises Logo

Red Canary Readiness Exercises

by Red Canary

On-demand cybersecurity readiness exercises and tabletops for incident response

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Tabletop Exercises
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Red Canary Readiness Exercises Description

Red Canary Readiness Exercises is a platform that provides on-demand cybersecurity training through realistic scenario-based exercises and tabletop simulations. The platform offers an unlimited library of scenarios that allow security teams to practice incident response skills against real-world tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The platform includes self-guided exercises that can be conducted on-demand without scheduling limitations, enabling teams to train at their own pace. Scenarios are mapped to industry-standard frameworks including NIST and MITRE ATT&CK, and cover adversary groups and attack methods observed in actual incidents. Readiness Exercises combines multiple training approaches in a single platform: scenario-based exercises, tabletops, and atomic tests that run in the user's own environment. This contextualizes training to the organization's specific infrastructure. The platform includes automated grading capabilities and retrospective features to help teams assess their performance. The product provides access to threat intelligence and adversary research derived from Red Canary's incident investigations. Users can access adversary profiles, curated threat intelligence, and security news to stay informed about current threats. The platform is designed to help organizations increase exercise frequency, improve core response skills, validate incident response plans, and maintain security posture through continuous training and attestation capabilities.

Red Canary Readiness Exercises FAQ

Common questions about Red Canary Readiness Exercises including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Red Canary Readiness Exercises is On-demand cybersecurity readiness exercises and tabletops for incident response developed by Red Canary. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Tabletop Exercises.

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