Cyberbit Cyber Range Description

Cyberbit Cyber Range is a training platform designed for cybersecurity skill development through simulated environments. The product provides hands-on training scenarios for security professionals to practice incident response, threat detection, and security operations in controlled virtual environments. The platform enables organizations to train their security teams through realistic cyber attack simulations and defensive exercises. It creates virtual network environments where trainees can practice responding to security incidents without risk to production systems. Cyber Range platforms typically support team-based exercises, individual skill assessments, and scenario-based training modules. These environments allow security operations center (SOC) analysts, incident responders, and other cybersecurity professionals to develop practical skills in threat hunting, malware analysis, and security tool operation. The training environment can be customized to replicate specific organizational infrastructure and security tools, allowing teams to practice with configurations similar to their actual work environments. This approach helps bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application of cybersecurity skills.