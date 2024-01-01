DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application Logo

DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application

DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application developed in C# .NET. Some of the vulnerabilities covered in this Application include: Insecure local data storage, Insecure logging, Weak cryptography, Lack of code obfuscation, Exposed decryption logic, SQL Injection, CSV Injection, Sensitive data in memory, DLL Hijacking, Clear text data in transit. Requires .NET version 4.5. More Documentation Coming soon!

