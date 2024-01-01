DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application

Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application developed in C# .NET. Some of the vulnerabilities covered in this Application include: Insecure local data storage, Insecure logging, Weak cryptography, Lack of code obfuscation, Exposed decryption logic, SQL Injection, CSV Injection, Sensitive data in memory, DLL Hijacking, Clear text data in transit. Requires .NET version 4.5. More Documentation Coming soon!
Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security