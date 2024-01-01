OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension

Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
The Node package juice-shop-ctf-cli helps you to prepare Capture the Flag events with the OWASP Juice Shop challenges for different popular CTF frameworks. This interactive utility allows you to populate a CTF game server in a matter of minutes. Supported CTF Frameworks: - CTFd (3.6 or higher) - RootTheBox (3.3 or higher) - FBCTF Setup: - npm install -g juice-shop-ctf-cli Usage: - Interactive Mode: Open a command line and run: juice-shop-ctf. Then follow the instructions of the interactive command line tool. - Configuration File: Instead of answering questions in the CLI, you can also provide your desired configuration in a file with specific format.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.
Android port of Radamsa for generating code with Android NDK support.
A comprehensive platform for software developers to learn, create, and optimize applications for Arm-based processors
A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.