OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension

The Node package juice-shop-ctf-cli helps you to prepare Capture the Flag events with the OWASP Juice Shop challenges for different popular CTF frameworks. This interactive utility allows you to populate a CTF game server in a matter of minutes. Supported CTF Frameworks: - CTFd (3.6 or higher) - RootTheBox (3.3 or higher) - FBCTF Setup: - npm install -g juice-shop-ctf-cli Usage: - Interactive Mode: Open a command line and run: juice-shop-ctf. Then follow the instructions of the interactive command line tool. - Configuration File: Instead of answering questions in the CLI, you can also provide your desired configuration in a file with specific format.