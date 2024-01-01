Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.
A small set of PHP scripts designed for practicing exploiting LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities, primarily used for training and testing purposes. It allows users to test detection products, exploit tools, etc., by adding them to an Apache VirtualHost directive for testing purposes. Can be set up on UN*X + Apache + PHP, run as a Docker instance using the Dockerfile, or as a Vagrant instance using the Vagrantfile. Inspired by Jose Nazario, it provides useful links for LFI/RFI/CMD injection background.
Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages.
Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.
Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.
Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.