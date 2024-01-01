LFI-Labs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A small set of PHP scripts designed for practicing exploiting LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities, primarily used for training and testing purposes. It allows users to test detection products, exploit tools, etc., by adding them to an Apache VirtualHost directive for testing purposes. Can be set up on UN*X + Apache + PHP, run as a Docker instance using the Dockerfile, or as a Vagrant instance using the Vagrantfile. Inspired by Jose Nazario, it provides useful links for LFI/RFI/CMD injection background.