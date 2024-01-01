Purple Academy by Picus Logo

Purple Academy by Picus offers courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers, providing practical skills and knowledge for security professionals to defend organizations effectively. The platform includes a variety of courses on topics such as MITRE ATT&CK, Cyber Threats, Ransomware Attacks, and Proactive Security Operations Center (SOC).

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamcyber-threatsmitre-attackransomware

