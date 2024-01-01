FBCTF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Facebook CTF is a platform to host Jeopardy and “King of the Hill” style Capture the Flag competitions. Organize competitions with as few as two participants up to several hundred, either physically present, active online, or a combination of both. Follow setup instructions to spin up platform infrastructure, enter challenges into admin page, have participants register as teams, and enjoy! The FBCTF platform was designed with flexibility in mind, allowing for different types of installations depending on the needs of the end user. It can be installed in Development Mode or Production Mode. The Quick Setup Guide provides a streamlined and consistent build of the platform but offers less flexibility compared to custom installations. For more information, see the Admin Guide Installation.