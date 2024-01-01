A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.
The Facebook CTF is a platform to host Jeopardy and “King of the Hill” style Capture the Flag competitions. Organize competitions with as few as two participants up to several hundred, either physically present, active online, or a combination of both. Follow setup instructions to spin up platform infrastructure, enter challenges into admin page, have participants register as teams, and enjoy! The FBCTF platform was designed with flexibility in mind, allowing for different types of installations depending on the needs of the end user. It can be installed in Development Mode or Production Mode. The Quick Setup Guide provides a streamlined and consistent build of the platform but offers less flexibility compared to custom installations. For more information, see the Admin Guide Installation.
Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain
Extracts resources (bitmaps, icons, cursors, AVI movies, HTML files, and more) from dll files
A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.
Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.