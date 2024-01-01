AttackIQ 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AttackIQ is a platform that provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation. The platform emulates adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures, aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and offers visibility into security program performance with data-driven analysis and mitigation guidance. AttackIQ offers three different products: Enterprise, Ready!, and Flex. Enterprise is a co-managed service for mature security organizations, allowing them to test their controls whenever they want with advanced intelligence. Ready! is a fully managed breach and attack simulation service for small and medium-sized businesses that lack the personnel to run a continuous security validation program. Flex is a test-as-a-service option for organizations that want to run spot checks or ad-hoc testing without a license. The platform aims to help organizations proactively measure the effectiveness of their security controls and fine-tune them to keep up with the evolving threat landscape, ultimately reducing the cost of breaches and improving security operations efficiency