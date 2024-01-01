CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.
AttackIQ is a platform that provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation. The platform emulates adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures, aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and offers visibility into security program performance with data-driven analysis and mitigation guidance. AttackIQ offers three different products: Enterprise, Ready!, and Flex. Enterprise is a co-managed service for mature security organizations, allowing them to test their controls whenever they want with advanced intelligence. Ready! is a fully managed breach and attack simulation service for small and medium-sized businesses that lack the personnel to run a continuous security validation program. Flex is a test-as-a-service option for organizations that want to run spot checks or ad-hoc testing without a license. The platform aims to help organizations proactively measure the effectiveness of their security controls and fine-tune them to keep up with the evolving threat landscape, ultimately reducing the cost of breaches and improving security operations efficiency
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.
Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples
Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.
MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.