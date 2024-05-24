Semperis AI-Powered Identity Security Logo

Top Alternatives to Semperis AI-Powered Identity Security

IAM

AI-powered identity security platform for AD and Entra ID protection

150 Alternatives to Semperis AI-Powered Identity Security

CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security

Identity security platform protecting identities across attack chains

IAM
SPHERE Identity Intelligence Logo
SPHERE Identity Intelligence

Identity intelligence platform for visibility & remediation across AD, PAM & data

IAM
Oleria Trustfusion Platform Logo
Oleria Trustfusion Platform

Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility

IAM
Cayosoft Guardian Protector™ Logo
Cayosoft Guardian Protector™

Hybrid AD and Entra ID mgmt, monitoring, and recovery platform

IAM
SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection Logo
SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection

Monitors dark web for exposed credentials and PII to prevent account takeover

IAM
Attic Bouncer Logo
Attic Bouncer

Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins

IAM
Unosecur Identity Security Logo
Unosecur Identity Security

Identity security platform for threat detection and access management

IAM
Microsoft Defender for Identity Logo
Microsoft Defender for Identity

Identity threat detection and response solution for Active Directory

IAM
Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense Logo
Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense

Identity threat detection and response solution for account protection

IAM
Netwrix Identity Threat Detection & Response Logo
Netwrix Identity Threat Detection & Response

Identity threat detection and response platform for Active Directory

IAM
Delinea Identity Threat Protection Logo
Delinea Identity Threat Protection

Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations.

IAM
Cisco Identity Intelligence Logo
Cisco Identity Intelligence

AI-powered identity visibility and threat detection solution

IAM
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) Logo
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)

Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments

IAM
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security Logo
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security

Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments

IAM
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection

ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection

IAM
Cyera Identity Access Logo
Cyera Identity Access

Identity access mgmt module for securing sensitive data access

IAM
Darktrace IDENTITY Logo
Darktrace IDENTITY

AI-powered identity threat detection and response for cloud and SaaS environments

IAM
Vectra Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Logo
Vectra Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR)

AI-powered ITDR solution for detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments

IAM
Vectra AI Identity Coverage Logo
Vectra AI Identity Coverage

AI-powered ITDR platform detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments

IAM
Permiso Identity Security Logo
Permiso Identity Security

Identity security platform for AI users, builders, and agents across cloud envs

IAM
Permiso Non-Human Identity Security Logo
Permiso Non-Human Identity Security

NHI security platform for inventory, monitoring & threat detection across clouds

IAM
Silverfort Authentication Firewall Logo
Silverfort Authentication Firewall

Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement

IAM
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security Logo
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security

Discovers, monitors, and enforces access policies for non-human identities.

IAM
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management Logo
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management

Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation

IAM
Silverfort Access Intelligence Logo
Silverfort Access Intelligence

Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege

IAM
Silverfort AI Agent Security Logo
Silverfort AI Agent Security

AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control

IAM
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory Logo
Silverfort Identity Graph & Inventory

Provides visibility into all identities and access across hybrid environments.

IAM
Delinea Iris AI Logo
Delinea Iris AI

AI-powered identity security platform for real-time access decisions & auditing

IAM
Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP) Logo
Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP)

User behavior and access analytics platform with AI-powered insights

IAM
SpyCloud Connect Logo
SpyCloud Connect

Custom automation workflows for identity exposure data integration into SIEM/SOAR

IAM
Sysdig Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Logo
Sysdig Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Cloud identity entitlement mgmt. for right-sizing perms & detecting compromise

IAM
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform Logo
Clutch Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform

Platform for securing non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem

IAM
Token MCP Server and AI Agent Logo
Token MCP Server and AI Agent

AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface

IAM
Token Security NHI Discovery & Visibility Logo
Token Security NHI Discovery & Visibility

Discovers and inventories non-human identities across cloud, on-prem, and AI agents

IAM
Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation Logo
Token Security NHI Automation & Remediation

Automates NHI remediation via playbooks, auto-rotation, and AI-generated fixes.

IAM
Token NHI Threat Detection & Response Logo
Token NHI Threat Detection & Response

Real-time threat detection & response for non-human identities (NHIs)

IAM
Token Security NHI Security Posture Management Logo
Token Security NHI Security Posture Management

NHI security posture mgmt platform for monitoring & mitigating identity risks

IAM
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection Logo
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection

AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps

IAM
Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) Logo
Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response)

ITDR platform for detecting and responding to identity-based threats in SaaS

IAM
Imperva Account Takeover Protection Logo
Imperva Account Takeover Protection

Protects login endpoints from account takeover attacks and credential fraud

IAM
Semperis Purple Knight Logo
Semperis Purple Knight

Free AD, Entra ID, and Okta security assessment tool for vulnerability scanning

IAM
Free
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform Logo
Semperis Identity Resilience Platform

Identity resilience platform for AD and Entra ID threat detection and recovery

IAM
Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery Logo
Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery

Automated AD forest recovery solution for rapid restoration after cyberattacks

IAM
Semperis Lightning Intelligence Logo
Semperis Lightning Intelligence

SaaS-based security posture assessment for AD and Entra ID environments

IAM
Semperis Forest Druid Logo
Semperis Forest Druid

Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory and Entra ID

IAM
Free
Ilantus iTDR Logo
Ilantus iTDR

Identity threat detection & response platform for monitoring identity risks

IAM
Oleria Trustfusion Logo
Oleria Trustfusion

AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities

IAM
Oleria Identity Security Logo
Oleria Identity Security

Identity security platform for visibility & control across human, NHI & AI IDs

IAM
Proficio ITDR Logo
Proficio ITDR

ITDR solution that monitors authentication events and identity behavior

IAM
LMNTRIX Identity Logo
LMNTRIX Identity

AI-driven identity threat detection and response for AD, Azure AD, and hybrid

IAM
Huntress Managed ITDR Logo
Huntress Managed ITDR

Managed ITDR solution for 24/7 identity threat detection and response

IAM
Delinea Analytics Logo
Delinea Analytics

Behavioral analytics platform for identity security risk detection and response

IAM
Constella Identity Fraud Detection API Logo
Constella Identity Fraud Detection API

API-based identity fraud detection using breach & infostealer intelligence

IAM
Qevlar AI Identity Logo
Qevlar AI Identity

AI-powered platform for automated identity alert investigation and remediation

IAM
Zscaler Identity Protection Logo
Zscaler Identity Protection

ITDR solution for continuous identity monitoring and threat detection

IAM
Cayosoft Guardian Audit & Restore Logo
Cayosoft Guardian Audit & Restore

Audit, threat detection & recovery for hybrid AD, Entra ID & Microsoft 365

IAM
1Password Extended Access Management Logo
1Password Extended Access Management

Extended access management solution for identity security and access control

IAM
KuppingerCole Identity Threat Detection and Response Logo
KuppingerCole Identity Threat Detection and Response

Research and advisory services focused on Identity Threat Detection solutions

IAM
BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment Logo
BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment

Free identity security risk assessment service analyzing identity attack surfaces

IAM
BioCatch Account Takeover Protection Logo
BioCatch Account Takeover Protection

Behavioral biometrics platform for detecting account takeover attacks

IAM
Castle Device Intelligence Logo
Castle Device Intelligence

Device fingerprinting and intelligence for account security and fraud detection

IAM
CyCraft XCockpit IASM Logo
CyCraft XCockpit IASM

Identity Attack Surface Management platform for AD security and attack paths

IAM
Device Authority KeyScaler AI Logo
Device Authority KeyScaler AI

AI/ML module for device identity security and anomaly detection

IAM
Duo Identity Security Posture Management Logo
Duo Identity Security Posture Management

Identity Security Posture Management tool for visibility and risk assessment

IAM
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) Logo
Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)

ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based threats

IAM
Forter Account Protection Logo
Forter Account Protection

Prevents account takeovers and fake account creation using identity analysis.

IAM
GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security Logo
GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security

Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management

IAM
HYPR Adapt Logo
HYPR Adapt

Continuous authentication platform with real-time risk assessment & adaptive MFA

IAM
RapidIdentity ITDR Logo
RapidIdentity ITDR

Identity threat detection and response solution by Identity Automation

IAM
Identity Automation Identity Threat Detection & Response Logo
Identity Automation Identity Threat Detection & Response

ITDR solution for educational institutions with phishing detection

IAM
Lepide Microsoft Entra ID Auditing Logo
Lepide Microsoft Entra ID Auditing

Audits Microsoft Entra ID changes, sign-ins, and permissions for compliance.

IAM
Veridium AI-Driven Identity Threat Protection Logo
Veridium AI-Driven Identity Threat Protection

AI-driven identity threat protection using behavioral analysis & risk signaling

IAM
Xelere Webinar Logo
Xelere Webinar

Webinar on digital identity protection and ITDR solutions

IAM
Zluri Identity & Application Visibility Logo
Zluri Identity & Application Visibility

Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management

IAM
Entro Non-Human Identities Logo
Entro Non-Human Identities

NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine

IAM
Entro Agentic AI Logo
Entro Agentic AI

Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets

IAM
Memcyco Account Takeover Prevention Logo
Memcyco Account Takeover Prevention

Prevents account takeover attacks through predictive detection and real-time protection.

IAM
Astrix Secure AI Agents Logo
Astrix Secure AI Agents

Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.

IAM
Astrix IAM ITDR Logo
Astrix IAM ITDR

IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities

IAM
Astrix AppSec Logo
Astrix AppSec

AI agent & non-human identity security platform with discovery & ITDR

IAM
Astrix Lifecycle Management Logo
Astrix Lifecycle Management

Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning

IAM
Astrix Product Logo
Astrix Product

AI agent & non-human identity security platform with discovery & ITDR

IAM
ProArch Identity Threat Detection and Response Logo
ProArch Identity Threat Detection and Response

24/7 SOC monitoring for identity threats with AI/ML behavioral analytics

IAM
Verisoul Account Takeover Logo
Verisoul Account Takeover

Detects and prevents account takeover attacks via credential stuffing & bots

IAM
Saporo Logo
Saporo

Identity security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations

IAM
Saporo AD Hardening Logo
Saporo AD Hardening

AD security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations in AD environments

IAM
SGNL Continuous Identity platform Logo
SGNL Continuous Identity platform

Real-time identity access control platform using context-aware policies

IAM
Appdome IDAnchor™ Logo
Appdome IDAnchor™

Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK

IAM
Axiad Mesh Logo
Axiad Mesh

Identity risk mgmt platform for visibility, correlation & remediation

IAM
Teleport Identity Security Logo
Teleport Identity Security

Identity threat detection and response platform for cloud infrastructure

IAM
SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise Logo
SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise

Identity attack path management platform for hybrid environments

IAM
PlainID Identity Security Logo
PlainID Identity Security

Identity security platform with ISPM, SaaS policy mgmt, and dynamic authz

IAM
Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform Logo
Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform

AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM

IAM
Andromeda Non-Human Identity Security Logo
Andromeda Non-Human Identity Security

Manages security for non-human identities like API keys and service accounts

IAM
Andromeda Identity Security Posture Management Logo
Andromeda Identity Security Posture Management

Identity Security Posture Management platform for visibility and risk reduction

IAM
Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ Logo
Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ

Identity security platform for access monitoring and threat detection

IAM
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform Logo
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform

Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds

IAM
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform Logo
AuthMind Identity Observability & Protection Platform

Identity observability platform for AI agents, NHIs, and human identities

IAM
AuthMind Unified Identities Logo
AuthMind Unified Identities

Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities

IAM
ClearVector Identity Graph Logo
ClearVector Identity Graph

Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities

IAM
ClearVector Detection Engine Logo
ClearVector Detection Engine

Identity-driven threat detection with graph-based activity attribution

IAM
Cyberseer Darktrace Identity Logo
Cyberseer Darktrace Identity

AI-powered identity threat detection for account takeovers and insider threats

IAM
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection Logo
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection

Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs

IAM
WideField Security Logo
WideField Security

Identity threat detection and response platform for SaaS, cloud, and on-prem

IAM
Verosint Logo
Verosint

Identity threat detection platform for account fraud and ATO prevention

IAM
TruffleHog GCP Analyze Logo
TruffleHog GCP Analyze

Maps GCP service account key permissions and access for incident response

IAM
Identity Protection Logo
Identity Protection

Identity threat detection and response platform for users and NHIs

IAM
Orchid Platform Logo
Orchid Platform

Identity security platform for discovering and governing apps and identities

IAM
Orchid Security Logo
Orchid Security

Identity observability platform for incident response and threat detection

IAM
Kenzo Identity Risk Engine Logo
Kenzo Identity Risk Engine

Identity risk engine that analyzes user behavior and correlates security data

IAM
Intelligent Access Control Logo
Intelligent Access Control

Attribute-based access control system with intrusion detection capabilities

IAM
Account Takeover Prevention Logo
Account Takeover Prevention

Account takeover detection and prevention solution by Ironchip

IAM
Identity Threat Detection & Response Logo
Identity Threat Detection & Response

ITDR solution for detecting and responding to identity-based attacks

IAM
Hush Platform Logo
Hush Platform

Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access

IAM
Fabrix IAM Agents Logo
Fabrix IAM Agents

AI-powered IAM agents for identity security and access management automation

IAM
Cofide Logo
Cofide

Zero trust identity platform for securing workloads with dynamic credentials

IAM
Bureau Graph Identity Network Logo
Bureau Graph Identity Network

Graph-based identity network for fraud ring and money mule detection.

IAM
Bureau Behavioral Biometrics Logo
Bureau Behavioral Biometrics

Behavioral biometrics platform for real-time fraud detection and auth.

IAM
Callsign Intelligence Engine Logo
Callsign Intelligence Engine

Passive AI-driven identity & fraud detection across device, behavior & telco signals.

IAM
CheckRed ITDR Logo
CheckRed ITDR

SaaS identity threat detection & response with ML-based behavioral analytics.

IAM
CheckRed ADPM Logo
CheckRed ADPM

Continuous AD security posture mgmt with risk detection & remediation.

IAM
CheckRed Identity Security Logo
CheckRed Identity Security

Cloud & SaaS identity security for human and non-human identities.

IAM
CionSystems Entra ID Auditor, Backup & Restore Logo
CionSystems Entra ID Auditor, Backup & Restore

Entra ID audit, alerting, backup & restore tool for Azure and Office 365.

IAM
CionSystems Entra ID Auditor Logo
CionSystems Entra ID Auditor

Audit, monitor, backup & recovery platform for Entra ID and Active Directory.

IAM
Darwinium Account Security Logo
Darwinium Account Security

Edge-based platform securing customer account journeys against fraud and ATO.

IAM
Darwinium Account Takeover Prevention Logo
Darwinium Account Takeover Prevention

Real-time ATO prevention via continuous behavioral & device analysis.

IAM
DataDome Account Protect Logo
DataDome Account Protect

AI-driven fraud prevention for account takeovers and fake account creation.

IAM
F8th Continuous Trust Layer Logo
F8th Continuous Trust Layer

Continuous session trust platform detecting account takeovers & insider misuse.

IAM
Fingerprint Account Takeover Prevention Logo
Fingerprint Account Takeover Prevention

Device intelligence platform to detect & block account takeover attacks.

IAM
Fingerprint Device Intelligence Platform Logo
Fingerprint Device Intelligence Platform

Device intelligence platform for ATO prevention via persistent visitor ID.

IAM
Grip Extend Logo
Grip Extend

Browser extension securing SaaS user identities and credentials in real time.

IAM
Grip ITDR 2.0 Logo
Grip ITDR 2.0

ITDR platform detecting & responding to identity threats across all SaaS.

IAM
HEROIC DarkWatch Logo
HEROIC DarkWatch

Enterprise dark web monitoring platform for stolen credential detection.

IAM
Kolide Logo
Kolide

Device trust platform enforcing Zero Trust access via Okta device posture checks.

IAM
Kount Account Takeover Prevention Logo
Kount Account Takeover Prevention

AI-driven ATO fraud prevention via login monitoring & bot detection.

IAM
LogMeOnce Identity Theft Protection Logo
LogMeOnce Identity Theft Protection

Dark web & breach monitoring with ATO protection and identity risk scoring.

IAM
Messageware OWA Guard Logo
Messageware OWA Guard

Exchange Server OWA security with logon controls, CAPTCHA & alerts.

IAM
Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention Logo
Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention

SaaS identity security tool detecting & responding to token compromise attacks.

IAM
Obsidian ITDR Logo
Obsidian ITDR

SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats.

IAM
Reach Security IAM Security Optimization Logo
Reach Security IAM Security Optimization

Optimizes IAM policies and Conditional Access using risk-based attack data.

IAM
Reveal Platform Logo
Reveal Platform

Identity behavior monitoring platform for SaaS & cloud apps.

IAM
SaaS Alerts Unify Logo
SaaS Alerts Unify

Correlates RMM device data with SaaS activity for device-based identity validation.

IAM
Secure Passage Vigilant Logo
Secure Passage Vigilant

Identity intelligence platform for data centers unifying IAM & physical access.

IAM
Sharelock Identity Threat Detection & Response Logo
Sharelock Identity Threat Detection & Response

AI-driven ITDR platform for detecting identity-based threats across hybrid envs.

IAM
Sharelock Logo
Sharelock

AI-driven platform enforcing least privilege and MFA across all identities.

IAM
Sharelock Agentic AI Logo
Sharelock Agentic AI

AI-driven platform automating identity security lifecycle ops & threat response.

IAM
Sharelock SIA (Security Investigation Autopilot) Logo
Sharelock SIA (Security Investigation Autopilot)

Agentic AI platform that automates identity security incident investigations.

IAM
SourcetekIT Domain Credential Protection Logo
SourcetekIT Domain Credential Protection

Managed service protecting org domain credentials against identity theft and breaches.

IAM
Akamai Account Protector Logo
Akamai Account Protector

Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators

IAM
Permiso AI Identity Security Logo
Permiso AI Identity Security

Cloud identity security platform for human, machine, and AI identities

IAM

