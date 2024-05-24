SGNL Continuous Identity platform Description

SGNL is a Continuous Identity platform that provides real-time access control and policy enforcement across enterprise systems. The platform consists of three main components: an Identity Data Fabric that ingests and correlates identity, behavior, and environmental data from multiple sources; a dynamic Policy Engine that allows administrators to write human-readable policies and enforce them across systems; and a CAEP Hub event framework that automatically responds to identity and security events. The Identity Data Fabric integrates with identity, business, and security systems to build a high-performance data graph that enables real-time policy enforcement. It supports near real-time data synchronization for both cloud and on-premises environments and is designed for high-volume, high-velocity data ingestion. The Policy Engine enables creation of reusable policy components, delegated management and approval processes, policy versioning and labeling, and impact analysis of policy changes. Policies can be enforced across cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, API gateways, Model Context Protocol servers, and custom applications. The CAEP Hub event framework provides standards-based integration via SSF and CAEP protocols, actively monitors identity and security signals, and can transform proprietary signals into standards-based ones. The platform supports protection for cloud service providers, DevOps pipelines, API gateways, and agentic AI actions through MCP servers.