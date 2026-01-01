Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP)
Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP)
The Imprivata Access Intelligence Platform (AIP) is an analytics platform that transforms access and user behavior data into actionable insights. The platform analyzes how users interact with systems, data, and devices to support operational efficiency and security objectives. AIP provides user and entity behavior analytics capabilities to detect suspicious activity and potential insider threats. The platform uses AI and machine learning to analyze behavioral patterns and surface anomalies before damage occurs. The platform offers customizable dashboards and reporting capabilities for compliance audits, policy reviews, and ROI visualization. It includes long-term data storage for tracking trends over time and real-time alerting functionality. AIP supports mobile access analytics for Mobile Access Management (MAM) environments and provides reactive auditing capabilities for monitoring access to controlled assets. The platform includes patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion monitoring features for healthcare organizations. The platform is designed to help organizations optimize resources by identifying underused devices and access points, pinpoint performance issues, and reduce unnecessary spending. It provides data-driven insights to guide strategic planning and risk reduction. AIP holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 certifications for security and privacy compliance.
