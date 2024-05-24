Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) Description

Duo Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a solution designed to detect and respond to identity-based threats. The product addresses the challenge that traditional threat detection tools often lack visibility into the identity perimeter. The solution uses AI and analytics to assess the trust level of user identities, providing teams with context to prioritize actions. It consolidates identity data through a centralized analytics engine and applies dedicated threat detection logic built for modern identity attack techniques. The product monitors administrator accounts to track login activity, authentication methods, and behavioral patterns. It detects risky sessions by analyzing identity data to identify potential session replay or compromise. User Trust Level information can be shared with other Cisco tools to provide identity enrichment across the portfolio. The solution includes response capabilities that allow teams to enforce appropriate actions when identity risks are detected. It provides insights and alerts specifically designed for identity-based threats, with documentation available for various detection types and response integrations. Duo ITDR is available in two editions: Duo Advantage at $6 per user/month and Duo Premier at $9 per user/month.