BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment is a complimentary service that analyzes identity infrastructure to identify security risks and vulnerabilities. The assessment connects to identity systems using read-only connectors and provides results within 24 hours of connection. The service examines on-premises Active Directory environments, including user accounts, groups, and permissions. It also analyzes cloud identity providers such as Entra ID, Okta, and Ping to assess configurations and potential risks. The assessment identifies hidden privilege escalation paths and identity-based vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit. It provides a unified view of identities and privileges across connected systems to map the complete identity attack surface. Organizations receive an in-depth current state analysis of their identity environment along with expert-level recommendations for improving security hygiene. The assessment leverages BeyondTrust's Identity Security Insights technology to contextualize complex identity environments and generate findings. The service requires no cost or obligation and is designed to support cybersecurity planning and strategy by illuminating identity attack surfaces. It helps organizations understand their privilege landscape to maximize the impact of identity security controls and enhance cyber resilience.