Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection Logo

Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection

AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection Description

Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection monitors and protects cloud collaboration applications from account compromise using behavioral AI analysis. The platform integrates with cloud applications via API architecture, requiring minimal setup time. The solution builds behavioral baselines for each user by monitoring authentication signals, communications, and notable activities such as unusual locations, IP addresses, VPN usage, and new MFA device registrations across integrated platforms. Detection operates based on dynamic behavioral analysis rather than predefined rules. The platform identifies compromised identities and generates contextual behavioral case timelines for investigation. When account takeover is confirmed, automated remediation terminates sessions and revokes account access across cloud entities. Key capabilities include ThreatBase for aggregating behaviorally-derived threat intelligence, PeopleBase for cross-application privilege visibility and identity timelines, and Behavioral Case Timeline for viewing suspicious human behavior across cloud platforms. The solution supports multiple SaaS platforms including Salesforce, Workday, and ServiceNow. The cloud-native architecture enables scalability with minimal SOC overhead and automatic learning without manual rule creation.

Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection FAQ

Common questions about Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection is AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps developed by Abnormal Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →