Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection Description
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection monitors and protects cloud collaboration applications from account compromise using behavioral AI analysis. The platform integrates with cloud applications via API architecture, requiring minimal setup time. The solution builds behavioral baselines for each user by monitoring authentication signals, communications, and notable activities such as unusual locations, IP addresses, VPN usage, and new MFA device registrations across integrated platforms. Detection operates based on dynamic behavioral analysis rather than predefined rules. The platform identifies compromised identities and generates contextual behavioral case timelines for investigation. When account takeover is confirmed, automated remediation terminates sessions and revokes account access across cloud entities. Key capabilities include ThreatBase for aggregating behaviorally-derived threat intelligence, PeopleBase for cross-application privilege visibility and identity timelines, and Behavioral Case Timeline for viewing suspicious human behavior across cloud platforms. The solution supports multiple SaaS platforms including Salesforce, Workday, and ServiceNow. The cloud-native architecture enables scalability with minimal SOC overhead and automatic learning without manual rule creation.
