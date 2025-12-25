Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) is a platform that integrates identity threat detection and response capabilities with extended detection and response (XDR) functionality. The solution provides protection for human and machine identities across on-premises and cloud environments. The platform monitors user behavior in real-time to detect anomalies and identity-based threats. It offers visibility into on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID users, service accounts, and service tokens. The system correlates identity data with endpoint telemetry to identify lateral movement attempts and identity compromise. GravityZone ITDR includes AI-driven anomaly detection that analyzes user behavior patterns and provides risk insights tailored to specific industries. The platform generates automated incident summaries in human-readable format through its Incident Advisor feature, which constructs complete attack chains. The solution integrates bidirectionally with Microsoft Entra ID for real-time risk information exchange. When threats are detected, the system can automatically mark users as compromised and trigger user isolation. The XDR Identity sensor enables the creation of extended incidents with identity-related data, even when managed endpoints are not involved. The platform provides continuous monitoring capabilities and offers immediate remediation options for detected threats. It blocks identity threats during lateral movement by correlating endpoint and identity data in real-time.