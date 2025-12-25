Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection
ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection
ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection Description
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) is a platform that integrates identity threat detection and response capabilities with extended detection and response (XDR) functionality. The solution provides protection for human and machine identities across on-premises and cloud environments. The platform monitors user behavior in real-time to detect anomalies and identity-based threats. It offers visibility into on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID users, service accounts, and service tokens. The system correlates identity data with endpoint telemetry to identify lateral movement attempts and identity compromise. GravityZone ITDR includes AI-driven anomaly detection that analyzes user behavior patterns and provides risk insights tailored to specific industries. The platform generates automated incident summaries in human-readable format through its Incident Advisor feature, which constructs complete attack chains. The solution integrates bidirectionally with Microsoft Entra ID for real-time risk information exchange. When threats are detected, the system can automatically mark users as compromised and trigger user isolation. The XDR Identity sensor enables the creation of extended incidents with identity-related data, even when managed endpoints are not involved. The platform provides continuous monitoring capabilities and offers immediate remediation options for detected threats. It blocks identity threats during lateral movement by correlating endpoint and identity data in real-time.
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection FAQ
Common questions about Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection is ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection developed by Bitdefender. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Active Directory, Anomaly Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership