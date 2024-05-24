1Password Extended Access Management Description

1Password Extended Access Management is an identity and access management solution that extends beyond traditional password management capabilities. The product focuses on managing and securing access across extended enterprise environments. Based on the product name and positioning within 1Password's portfolio, this solution addresses identity threat detection and response requirements for organizations managing access across diverse user populations and device types. The platform is designed to provide visibility and control over access patterns and potential identity-based security risks. The solution integrates with 1Password's existing identity management infrastructure to provide extended access management capabilities. This includes monitoring and managing access for users, devices, and applications across the organization's digital environment. The product is positioned as an enterprise-grade solution for organizations requiring comprehensive identity security controls and access management capabilities beyond standard password management tools.