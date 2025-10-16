Unosecur Identity Security Logo

Unosecur Identity Security is an identity security platform designed to protect organizations from identity-based threats and manage access controls. The product focuses on securing user identities and detecting threats related to identity compromise. The platform addresses identity security challenges by monitoring and protecting user accounts, credentials, and access patterns. It provides capabilities for detecting suspicious identity-related activities and potential security incidents involving user accounts. Unosecur Identity Security serves organizations across various industries including technology, media, finance, and enterprise sectors. The solution is designed to help security teams manage identity risks and respond to identity-based attacks. The platform operates as a commercial security solution that organizations can deploy to strengthen their identity security posture. It provides security teams with tools to monitor identity-related threats and implement access controls across their environment. The product is positioned to address the growing challenge of identity-based attacks, which represent a significant attack vector in modern cybersecurity. Organizations use the platform to gain visibility into identity risks and implement protective measures for user accounts and access management.

