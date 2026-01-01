Silverfort Authentication Firewall Logo

Silverfort Authentication Firewall

Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Silverfort Authentication Firewall Description

Silverfort Authentication Firewall is an identity-based access control solution that enforces deny and segmentation policies at the authentication protocol level. The product connects directly to identity infrastructure to monitor and control authentication requests across all environments without requiring agents, proxies, or application modifications. The solution provides real-time blocking of suspicious authentication attempts based on risk, behavior, and context. It monitors authentication protocols including NTLM, Kerberos, and LDAP to detect and prevent unauthorized access. The platform enforces identity-based segmentation by restricting each identity to only authorized systems, preventing lateral movement even in flat or unmanaged networks. The product extends access policies to AD-managed resources including legacy systems, infrastructure, and applications. It enables security teams to dynamically restrict, isolate, or cut off access during active incidents through one-click deny policies. The solution includes a "freeze mode" capability for containing ransomware and lateral movement. Organizations can enforce least-privilege policies across user groups and systems through granular access controls. The platform integrates with existing IAM infrastructure for deployment without architectural changes or workflow disruption. It provides centralized policy enforcement across hybrid and multi-environment deployments.

Silverfort Authentication Firewall FAQ

Common questions about Silverfort Authentication Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Silverfort Authentication Firewall is Identity-based access control & segmentation to block lateral movement developed by Silverfort. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Authentication.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →