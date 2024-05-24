Device Authority KeyScaler AI Description

KeyScaler AI is an AI/Machine Learning module designed for device identity security within the KeyScaler identity security platform. The module connects to KeyScaler Central and uses AI/ML algorithms to automate aspects of device identity lifecycle management. The module provides anomalous device detection by identifying patterns in registered device attributes to generate models that validate new devices during onboarding. This capability prevents unauthorized access to credentials and services. The platform includes a retrainable model that continuously learns and adapts to new authorized device frameworks as technology evolves. KeyScaler AI streamlines device onboarding by removing the requirement to pre-configure device properties in KeyScaler. The module includes an authorization service connector framework that enables real-time integration with third-party systems for device authorization. The module supports NIST Zero Trust Architecture principles by establishing explicit trust between devices, the data they generate, and AI applications. It addresses device identity management challenges across IoT environments and distributed device fleets. KeyScaler AI integrates with Microsoft Copilot to surface device identity data into Microsoft Teams, enabling natural language queries and AI-powered insights. This integration analyzes device-specific components against external vulnerability databases to identify vulnerabilities and support automated risk mitigation.