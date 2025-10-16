Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense Description

Proofpoint Identity Threat Defense is an identity threat detection and response solution designed to protect user accounts and identities from compromise. The product focuses on detecting, investigating, and remediating account takeover attempts and identity-based threats. The solution uses machine learning to identify suspicious authentication patterns and account behaviors that may indicate compromise. It monitors identity-related activities to detect anomalous access attempts and credential abuse. The product provides capabilities for investigating identity security incidents and responding to account takeover events. It aims to protect organizations from threats that target user credentials and authentication systems. Identity Threat Defense integrates with existing identity and access management infrastructure to provide visibility into identity-based attack vectors. The solution is part of Proofpoint's broader security platform that addresses email threats, data protection, and cloud security. The product is designed for enterprise environments where protecting user identities and preventing account compromise are critical security priorities. It complements other security controls by focusing specifically on identity-related threats and authentication security.