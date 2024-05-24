HYPR Adapt Description

HYPR Adapt is a continuous authentication solution that provides real-time identity risk assessment and adaptive security controls. The platform collects and analyzes data from multiple sources including device posture, mobile and web contextual signals, real-time events, and user behavior to generate granular user risk profiles. The system automatically adjusts authentication processes based on individual risk profiles, enabling organizations to apply appropriate security measures while minimizing user friction. HYPR Adapt integrates with external security systems through an extensible framework to exchange authentication risk information. The platform supports customizable control policies through Open Policy Agent (OPA) and provides identity risk scores and user information to security operations centers. It is designed to help organizations comply with regulations including NIST, ISO, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, FISMA, FRCP, and HITECH. HYPR Adapt works as part of the HYPR Identity Assurance Platform, which includes passkey-based FIDO authentication capabilities. The solution supports NIST AAL3-compliant authentication and aligns with Zero Trust security frameworks and MITRE ATT&CK guidance.