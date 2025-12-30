Microsoft Defender for Identity Logo

Microsoft Defender for Identity

Identity threat detection and response solution for Active Directory

IAM
Microsoft Defender for Identity Description

Microsoft Defender for Identity is an identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solution that monitors and analyzes identity-based threats across on-premises and cloud environments. The product provides visibility into identity activities through a comprehensive inventory of cloud and on-premises identities. The solution detects identity-based cyberattacks using preconfigured alerts and detections for common and emerging attack patterns. It monitors Active Directory environments in real time to identify suspicious activities and potential security risks. Microsoft Defender for Identity correlates identity alerts with signals from across Microsoft Defender XDR to provide incident-level visibility. The product includes automated response capabilities that can restrict compromised identities to prevent further exploitation. The solution offers security posture recommendations and identifies configuration vulnerabilities and potential attack paths. It provides a central dashboard that aggregates identity-specific information and assigns risk scores to individual identities based on their activities and recent alerts. Security operations teams can investigate detailed views of each identity's activities, alerts, and overall risk assessment. The product supports both cloud and on-premises Active Directory environments as part of a broader Zero Trust security strategy.

Microsoft Defender for Identity is Identity threat detection and response solution for Active Directory developed by Microsoft. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Threat Detection, Zero Trust.

