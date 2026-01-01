Oleria Identity Security
Oleria Identity Security Description
Oleria Identity Security is an identity security platform that provides visibility and control across human, non-human, and AI identities in SaaS, cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform addresses unused permissions and identity-based security risks through three main capabilities. The Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) component continuously discovers, monitors, and remediates identity security gaps. It provides unified access inventory showing identities, groups, resources, and permissions at the resource level. The platform monitors MFA and SSO coverage across managed and unmanaged accounts, detects password hygiene issues, identifies application misconfigurations, and discovers dormant non-human identities including AI agents. The Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) functionality automates access reviews with contextual information such as activity patterns, dormancy status, and peer comparisons. It analyzes account and group activity to identify dormant and orphaned accounts, detects unused permissions from group memberships, and manages external access. The Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capability enables incident investigation by tracing who had access to breached data, how access was obtained, and what actions were taken. The platform uses a graph-native architecture to unify data from identity providers, cloud infrastructure, applications, and HR systems into a common schema. It includes AI-powered features through Oleria Copilot for answering identity-related queries and continuous learning for usage pattern analysis. The platform integrates with existing IAM tools and provides remediation capabilities including account disabling, access revocation, and user removal with rollback functionality.
