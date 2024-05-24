Duo Identity Security Posture Management Description

Duo Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) is a tool that provides visibility into identity security environments and helps organizations assess their identity security posture. The product includes an Identity Security Posture Score that aggregates identity security metrics and provides recommendations for improvement. The tool tracks authentication factor strength and passwordless adoption to help organizations transition to more secure authentication methods. It monitors dormant accounts across employees, contractors, and vendors to identify unused accounts that should be removed. The system provides prioritized recommendations to help security teams focus on areas that will have the most impact on identity security hygiene. ISPM includes capabilities to track personal VPN usage within the environment, which can indicate potential security risks. It identifies shared authenticators across users, providing visibility into authentication practices that may violate security policies. The tool also monitors device enrollment patterns to detect unusual behavior that could indicate attackers enrolling devices before legitimate users. The product tracks MFA usage and passwordless rollout metrics over time, allowing security teams to measure progress and demonstrate improvements. ISPM is available as part of Duo Advantage and Duo Premier editions, with pricing starting at $6 per user per month.