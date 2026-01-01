Token NHI Threat Detection & Response Description

Token NHI Threat Detection & Response monitors non-human identities for security threats in real-time. The platform analyzes behavioral signals, privilege misuse, and credential misuse to identify threats targeting machine identities such as service accounts, API keys, and other automated credentials. The solution continuously monitors NHIs for deviations from normal usage patterns, including unexpected API calls, data access attempts, excessive privilege requests, and authentication from unusual source IPs or geographic locations. It tracks authentication attempts, privilege escalation attempts, and rejected API calls across cloud and on-premise environments. The platform uses behavioral analytics to detect potential threats, compromised credentials, and credential misuse. It identifies NHIs authenticating from high-risk or blacklisted IP addresses, including TOR nodes, foreign locations, or known attacker infrastructure. Real-time alerts notify security teams when anomalous or high-risk activities are detected. The platform includes an AI-powered natural language interface through the Token MCP Server and AI Agent, enabling security teams to query their NHI inventory, request remediation recommendations, and receive actionable guidance through conversational interactions. The solution provides visibility into NHI interactions and supports automated incident response workflows.