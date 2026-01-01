Huntress Managed ITDR
Huntress Managed ITDR is an identity threat detection and response solution that provides continuous monitoring and protection against identity-based attacks. The platform protects against credential theft, session hijacking, and rogue OAuth applications through automated detection and response capabilities. The solution monitors for location-based anomalies and VPN irregularities to identify unauthorized access attempts. It detects shadow workflows and business email compromise attempts by analyzing unusual inbox activity. The platform identifies malicious OAuth applications including Traitorware and Stealthware across tenant environments. Huntress Managed ITDR includes a 24/7 AI-assisted Security Operations Center that provides threat detection and response services. The platform reports a mean time to respond of 3 minutes and maintains a false positive rate below 5%. The solution currently protects 9 million identities. The service provides automated remediation capabilities for detected threats and offers visibility into identity-related security events across the organization. It addresses attacks that bypass multi-factor authentication through session token theft and monitors for account takeover attempts.
