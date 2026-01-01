Huntress Managed ITDR Logo

Huntress Managed ITDR

Managed ITDR solution for 24/7 identity threat detection and response

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Huntress Managed ITDR Description

Huntress Managed ITDR is an identity threat detection and response solution that provides continuous monitoring and protection against identity-based attacks. The platform protects against credential theft, session hijacking, and rogue OAuth applications through automated detection and response capabilities. The solution monitors for location-based anomalies and VPN irregularities to identify unauthorized access attempts. It detects shadow workflows and business email compromise attempts by analyzing unusual inbox activity. The platform identifies malicious OAuth applications including Traitorware and Stealthware across tenant environments. Huntress Managed ITDR includes a 24/7 AI-assisted Security Operations Center that provides threat detection and response services. The platform reports a mean time to respond of 3 minutes and maintains a false positive rate below 5%. The solution currently protects 9 million identities. The service provides automated remediation capabilities for detected threats and offers visibility into identity-related security events across the organization. It addresses attacks that bypass multi-factor authentication through session token theft and monitors for account takeover attempts.

Huntress Managed ITDR FAQ

Common questions about Huntress Managed ITDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Huntress Managed ITDR is Managed ITDR solution for 24/7 identity threat detection and response developed by Huntress. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, MFA.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →