Appdome IDAnchor™ Description

Appdome IDAnchor™ is a mobile identity protection framework that combines immutable mobile app, install, and device identifiers with over 400 real-time threat signals to detect and prevent identity threats in Android and iOS applications. It operates without requiring SDKs or manual engineering work, instead integrating identity protection directly into apps via the Appdome build platform. IDAnchor generates an OS-independent chain of trust using a Workspace ID, Release ID, Install ID, and Device ID to fingerprint each app, installation, and device. This persistent, tamper-resistant identity layer survives device resets and enables device binding, device profiling, and device reputation scoring across mobile apps. The solution detects threats including fake users, unauthorized logins, device spoofing, cloned app installs, tampered apps, synthetic identities, credential reuse, deepfakes, spyware, bots, and social engineering attacks. IDAnchor provides True Device Attributes™—verified hardware, OS, and device-level metadata—to distinguish legitimate devices from malicious or emulated ones. A dynamic risk profile is built per device and per user account using threat telemetry correlated to authentication data. Device reputation scores are maintained on the Appdome backend and shared across apps. The solution supports use cases including mobile onboarding, login, account recovery, payment workflows, identity verification bypass prevention, and privacy-safe device tracking for marketing. It is configured through the Appdome platform and deployed via a build command, requiring no SDK integration or manual coding by developers.