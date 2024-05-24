Castle Device Intelligence Description

Castle Device Intelligence is a device fingerprinting solution designed for account security and fraud prevention. The product provides device identification with claimed accuracy of up to 99.5% and a collision rate of 0.001%, operating independently of cookies. The solution works across web browsers, iOS, and Android platforms. It is engineered to bypass ad blockers and privacy plugins to maintain coverage. The fingerprinting technique is optimized for account abuse scenarios, prioritizing low collision rates to prevent false positives that could lock out legitimate users. The platform provides real-time device intelligence through an API with response times of 150 milliseconds. It collects and exposes various device data points including device fingerprint, user agent, IP geolocation, proxy detection, Tor detection, datacenter status, carrier information, device uptime, incognito mode detection, ad blocker presence, jailbreak status, emulator detection, and headless browser identification. The solution includes bot detection capabilities that analyze user interactions such as mouse movements and keyboard patterns to differentiate human from automated behavior. It generates bot scores ranging from 0-100 and can identify headless browser usage, repetitive navigation patterns, and signs of automation. Device data collected by the system can be utilized by the rules engine and analytics suite for security decision-making and analysis.