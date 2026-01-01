Silverfort Access Intelligence Description

Silverfort Access Intelligence is an identity and access management platform that provides visibility into access paths across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform maps and analyzes authentication activity to reveal how identities use their permissions across accounts, systems, and protocols. The solution monitors access behavior for users, service accounts, and AI agents in real time. It identifies unused privileges, excessive permissions, and unprotected access routes by comparing actual access patterns against permitted entitlements. The platform surfaces legacy, homegrown, unmanaged, and forgotten systems automatically to provide complete visibility. Access Intelligence detects anomalies such as privilege escalation, unusual access patterns, and lateral movement attempts. It identifies stale or orphaned permissions and helps organizations enforce least privilege policies based on actual usage data rather than static entitlements. The platform supports compliance requirements by logging and tracing access to sensitive resources for regulatory frameworks including GDPR. It provides audit trails of all access activity and enables investigation workflows by showing who accessed what resources, when, and how. Organizations can use the platform to reduce attack surface by removing standing privileges, clean up privilege sprawl, and identify unused or shadow applications for decommissioning. The solution combines access behavior analysis with policy automation to enforce context-aware access controls.