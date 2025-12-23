Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) Description

Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a platform that monitors authentication and access attempts across hybrid environments to detect and respond to identity-based threats. The solution embeds itself into authentication flows to capture login attempts, token requests, API calls, and cross-domain activity. The platform performs protocol inspection to identify anomalies in authentication protocols such as Kerberos, analyzes identity behavior baselines, and detects threat patterns including credential replay and ticket misuse. It identifies various credential-based attacks including brute force, password spraying, credential stuffing, Pass-the-Hash, Pass-the-Ticket, Kerberoasting, and DCSync. When malicious activity is detected, the system can respond inline by blocking access, challenging users with MFA, terminating sessions, enforcing virtual fences, or quarantining access. These responses occur within the IAM infrastructure before authentication completes. The platform monitors authentication activity across Active Directory, cloud environments, SaaS applications, and federation paths. It provides coverage for both human and machine identities throughout the hybrid infrastructure. Silverfort enriches security alerts with identity risk context and forensic details, which can be pushed to external security tools. The system aims to detect adversary behavior earlier in the attack kill chain and supports automated response workflows to contain threats and limit lateral movement.