CyCraft XCockpit IASM Description

CyCraft XCockpit IASM is an Identity Attack Surface Management platform that focuses on Active Directory security. The product visualizes attack paths and identifies potential privileged accounts to manage enterprise threat attack surfaces. The platform uses AI to simulate account impact analysis and predict hacker attack paths, providing visibility into enterprise privilege boundaries. It monitors abnormal privileged account activities and detects common AD account attack techniques in real-time to identify attack precursors. XCockpit IASM quantifies identity management by measuring identity attack surfaces and providing security indicators for overall security posture. The platform offers continuous threat exposure management by monitoring privileged accounts and AD attack activities, integrating threat intelligence for proactive attack surface management. The solution provides visibility across on-premises and cloud environments, revealing hidden relationships between assets, services, endpoints, groups, and accounts. It includes CyCraftGPT, a cybersecurity language model designed to assist with security tasks and enhance team operational efficiency through case analysis and explanation capabilities. The platform supports attack path management by simulating permission associations and analyzing privileged accounts to understand account exposure across the organization.