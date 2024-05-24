Saporo Description

Saporo is an identity security platform that continuously maps, diagnoses, and helps remediate identity-related vulnerabilities and attack paths across hybrid IT environments. The platform uses graph-based analysis with an in-memory graph engine to model identity relationships and uncover hidden paths that attackers could exploit. The solution automatically segments identities and discovers identity attack paths across environments, detecting excessive permissions, toxic permission combinations, and risky default configurations. It monitors identity drift by tracking changes to roles, groups, and objects in real time to prevent the identity attack surface from expanding. Saporo provides cross-type impact scoring to prioritize misconfigurations, access risks, and exposures based on security and business impact. The platform offers step-by-step remediation guidance with AI-assisted recommendations based on context and impact analysis. The platform supports analysis across Active Directory, Azure, Entra ID, Active Directory Certificate Services, SMB shares, AWS, and Okta. Users can perform guided or custom queries to analyze identity relationships and build reports and dashboards for security investigations. Saporo can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud and includes enterprise features such as SSO, MFA, RBAC, and audit logging capabilities.