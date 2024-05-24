Astrix Secure AI Agents
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Astrix Secure AI Agents
Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.
Astrix Secure AI Agents Description
Astrix Secure AI Agents is a security platform that discovers, secures, and manages AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities (NHIs) across cloud and SaaS environments. The platform maintains real-time inventory of AI agents and NHIs with contextual information about risk and business usage. The solution identifies and remediates AI agents and NHIs with excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations. It provides capabilities for setting and enforcing policies to resolve hygiene issues, reduce attack surfaces, and prevent compliance violations. The platform includes an Agent Control Plane (ACP) that provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, and precisely scoped permissions. It manages the complete lifecycle of AI agents and NHIs from provisioning to decommissioning. Astrix detects and responds to threats including compromised credentials and out-of-scope agent actions. The platform supports multiple environments including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, Salesforce, Okta, Snowflake, Kubernetes, NetSuite, Jira, Confluence, and Active Directory. The solution provides centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments, third-party risk assessment for apps and vendors, and governance controls for the NHI attack surface.
Astrix Secure AI Agents FAQ
Common questions about Astrix Secure AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Astrix Secure AI Agents is Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. developed by Astrix Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Kubernetes, Azure, GCP.
ALTERNATIVES
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
Identity security platform mapping attack paths and misconfigurations
AI-powered ITDR platform detecting identity attacks across hybrid environments
Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
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