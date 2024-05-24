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Astrix Secure AI Agents

by Astrix Security

Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
KubernetesAzureGcpAws+2
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Astrix Secure AI Agents Description

Astrix Secure AI Agents is a security platform that discovers, secures, and manages AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities (NHIs) across cloud and SaaS environments. The platform maintains real-time inventory of AI agents and NHIs with contextual information about risk and business usage. The solution identifies and remediates AI agents and NHIs with excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations. It provides capabilities for setting and enforcing policies to resolve hygiene issues, reduce attack surfaces, and prevent compliance violations. The platform includes an Agent Control Plane (ACP) that provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, and precisely scoped permissions. It manages the complete lifecycle of AI agents and NHIs from provisioning to decommissioning. Astrix detects and responds to threats including compromised credentials and out-of-scope agent actions. The platform supports multiple environments including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, Salesforce, Okta, Snowflake, Kubernetes, NetSuite, Jira, Confluence, and Active Directory. The solution provides centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments, third-party risk assessment for apps and vendors, and governance controls for the NHI attack surface.

Astrix Secure AI Agents FAQ

Common questions about Astrix Secure AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Astrix Secure AI Agents is Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance. developed by Astrix Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Kubernetes, Azure, GCP.

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