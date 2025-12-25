Token MCP Server and AI Agent Description

Token MCP Server and AI Agent provides an AI-powered interface for managing and securing non-human identities (NHIs) through natural language queries. The solution consists of two components: the Token MCP Server, which integrates with external chat applications and AI tools, and the Token AI Agent, which is embedded directly in the Token Security platform. The platform enables security teams to query their NHI inventory, assess risks, analyze permission structures, authentication methods, ownership, and usage patterns using conversational language. Users can ask questions about identity risks, secret rotation status, service account ownership, workload consumption, and cross-cloud identity relationships. The system analyzes data across multiple layers including NHI Inventory, NHI Security Posture Management, Lifecycle Management, Secrets, and Threat Detection and Response. It provides context-aware remediation guidance with scripts, CLI commands, and fix recommendations tailored to specific environments. The solution addresses challenges in identifying vulnerable identities, prioritizing inactive identities for de-provisioning, discovering cross-cloud identity connections, and analyzing off-boarding risks. It translates natural language queries into platform-specific operations and delivers actionable insights with detailed explanations of what to fix, how to fix it, and the expected impact.