Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management Logo

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management

Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management Description

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) is a platform that identifies and remediates identity security weaknesses across hybrid environments including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. The product discovers misconfigurations, insecure settings, legacy authentication protocols, shadow admin accounts, stale accounts, and other identity exposures. The platform provides continuous monitoring and assessment of identity security posture with risk scoring based on probability and business impact. It detects issues such as NTLMv1 usage, weak LDAP configurations, unintentional admin privileges, and orphaned accounts across Active Directory, cloud identity providers, and hybrid environments. ISPM offers automated remediation guidance and playbooks to address identified vulnerabilities. The platform can enforce multi-factor authentication or authentication firewall rules in response to high-risk identity conditions. It uses patented RAP (Risk-Adaptive Protection) technology for inline enforcement capabilities. The solution operates with minimal operational impact and provides coverage for both human and non-human identities. It integrates posture management with enforcement capabilities, allowing organizations to not only discover identity weaknesses but also take action to mitigate them through adaptive policies based on real-time identity behavior.

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management FAQ

Common questions about Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management is Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation developed by Silverfort. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Cloud Security, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →