Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management Description
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) is a platform that identifies and remediates identity security weaknesses across hybrid environments including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. The product discovers misconfigurations, insecure settings, legacy authentication protocols, shadow admin accounts, stale accounts, and other identity exposures. The platform provides continuous monitoring and assessment of identity security posture with risk scoring based on probability and business impact. It detects issues such as NTLMv1 usage, weak LDAP configurations, unintentional admin privileges, and orphaned accounts across Active Directory, cloud identity providers, and hybrid environments. ISPM offers automated remediation guidance and playbooks to address identified vulnerabilities. The platform can enforce multi-factor authentication or authentication firewall rules in response to high-risk identity conditions. It uses patented RAP (Risk-Adaptive Protection) technology for inline enforcement capabilities. The solution operates with minimal operational impact and provides coverage for both human and non-human identities. It integrates posture management with enforcement capabilities, allowing organizations to not only discover identity weaknesses but also take action to mitigate them through adaptive policies based on real-time identity behavior.
