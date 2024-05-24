Zscaler Identity Protection
ITDR solution for continuous identity monitoring and threat detection
Zscaler Identity Protection Description
Zscaler Identity Protection is an identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solution that provides continuous monitoring of enterprise identity infrastructure to detect and respond to identity-based attacks. The product is built into Zscaler Client Connector, a lightweight endpoint agent. The solution provides visibility into identity misconfigurations, risky permissions, and exposed credentials across identity systems including Active Directory. It performs identity security assessments with risk scoring to quantify identity posture and tracks vulnerabilities in real time. The product detects identity-based attacks including DCSync, DCShadow, kerberoasting, and LDAP enumeration. It monitors configuration and permission changes in identity systems and provides alerts when new risks are introduced. The solution identifies insecurely stored credentials across endpoints and analyzes passwords for compromise, leaks, or weakness. Remediation guidance is provided through video tutorials, scripts, and commands to address identified issues. The product maps findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework for visibility into attack paths and techniques. Integration capabilities include native connections with Zscaler Private Access for containment actions, SIEM platforms for SOC workflow integration, and EDR solutions for coordinated response to identity threats.
Zscaler Identity Protection FAQ
Common questions about Zscaler Identity Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zscaler Identity Protection is ITDR solution for continuous identity monitoring and threat detection developed by Zscaler. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Credential Monitoring, Endpoint Security.
