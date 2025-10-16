Delinea Identity Threat Protection Logo

Delinea Identity Threat Protection

Monitors identities for threats and provides remediation recommendations.

IAM
Commercial
Delinea Identity Threat Protection Description

Delinea Identity Threat Protection is an identity threat detection and response solution that monitors identities across federated and local systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and traditional infrastructure. The product provides continuous monitoring of all identities, their access privileges, and behavioral activities to detect identity misconfigurations and anomalous behavior. The solution identifies vulnerable identities and assesses the potential impact if they become compromised. It detects various attack types including MFA bombings, brute-force attacks, and account takeovers. The platform uses AI to analyze identity-related threats and provides analytics-driven remediation recommendations. Identity Threat Protection visualizes identity access pathways across different systems and environments, offering a unified view of identity data. The solution enables security teams to take recommended actions or automate responses to reduce the impact of attacks. It integrates identity threat insights into existing security operations workflows. The product is part of the cloud-native Delinea Platform and is positioned as an extended privileged access management solution. It offers a 30-day free trial and is designed to help organizations decrease response times and lower the risk of identity compromise across their entire organization.

