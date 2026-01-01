LMNTRIX Identity Description

LMNTRIX Identity is a subscription feature of the LMNTRIX XDR platform that monitors and responds to identity-based threats across Active Directory, Azure AD, and hybrid environments. The module focuses on behavioral analysis and risk detection associated with user and privileged account activity rather than access control. The solution comprises five service elements: AD Audit for visibility across user accounts and activities, Identity and Access Threat Detection & Response (IATDR) with over 125 detection rules, Attack Path analysis to detect chains of abusable privileges, AD Decoy using fake credentials and services as detection lures, and Identity Recon for dark web credential breach monitoring. LMNTRIX Identity uses AI-powered behavioral baselining and machine learning to detect anomalies such as risky logins, privilege escalations, lateral movement, policy misconfigurations, brute-force attempts, and credential misuse. The module integrates with Active Directory (on-premises and cloud), Azure AD, and cloud identity providers including AWS, Okta, GCP, and Google Workspace. Deployment uses lightweight agents and API integrations managed through the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The solution is priced per protected identity and is certified to SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS standards with detailed audit reporting capabilities.