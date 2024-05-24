Cayosoft Guardian Audit & Restore Description

Cayosoft Guardian Audit & Restore is a security solution for hybrid Active Directory environments that provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and instant recovery capabilities across on-premises Active Directory, Azure AD (Entra ID), Microsoft 365, and Intune. The product monitors changes in real-time across hybrid Microsoft environments and maintains a unified change history that tracks modifications made within and between integrated Microsoft systems. It detects malicious changes and misconfigurations by identifying known attack vectors, indicators of exposure (IOE), and indicators of compromise (IOC). Recovery capabilities include instant rollback of objects and attributes such as user accounts, group memberships, group policy objects (GPOs), account settings, Microsoft licensing, and Microsoft Teams memberships. The solution can reverse accidental deletions and malicious changes without requiring file-based restoration processes. The platform provides real-time alerting for changes and maintains change records even when native event logs or SIEM tools are compromised. It collects event logs from Active Directory, Azure AD, and Office 365 to enhance visibility into system modifications. Built-in and custom queries enable administrators to view details about who made changes, what was changed, when modifications occurred, and where they took place. The solution operates from a single console for managing hybrid Microsoft environments and can trigger automated responses to detected threats.