Entro Agentic AI Description

Entro Agentic AI is a security platform designed to provide visibility and control over AI agents by managing their non-human identities (NHIs). The platform addresses the security challenges posed by autonomous AI agents that operate with secrets and permissions across enterprise environments. The product offers three main security capabilities: secret scanning across the software development lifecycle, NHI management with lifecycle controls, and AI agent governance. For AI agents specifically, the platform discovers and classifies agentic AI deployments, maps agents to their non-human identities and secrets, and attributes them to their human creators. The platform includes NHIDR (Non-Human Identity Detection and Response) technology that monitors how agents use secrets and consume resources in real-time. It tracks agent operations through their non-human identities, detects abuse, and enforces governance throughout the agent lifecycle. Entro builds a contextual inventory of agents running within enterprise environments, connecting them to the secrets they rely on and the entitlements they possess. The platform aims to prevent shadow access and over-privileged connections that can result from unmanaged AI agent deployments. The solution operates across the entire software development lifecycle from commit to runtime, providing detection, contextualization, and remediation capabilities for leaked API keys, tokens, and secrets.