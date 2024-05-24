Entro Agentic AI Logo

Entro Agentic AI

by Entro

Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Agentic Ai SecuritySecret DetectionSecrets Management
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM12 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Entro Agentic AI Description

Entro Agentic AI is a security platform designed to provide visibility and control over AI agents by managing their non-human identities (NHIs). The platform addresses the security challenges posed by autonomous AI agents that operate with secrets and permissions across enterprise environments. The product offers three main security capabilities: secret scanning across the software development lifecycle, NHI management with lifecycle controls, and AI agent governance. For AI agents specifically, the platform discovers and classifies agentic AI deployments, maps agents to their non-human identities and secrets, and attributes them to their human creators. The platform includes NHIDR (Non-Human Identity Detection and Response) technology that monitors how agents use secrets and consume resources in real-time. It tracks agent operations through their non-human identities, detects abuse, and enforces governance throughout the agent lifecycle. Entro builds a contextual inventory of agents running within enterprise environments, connecting them to the secrets they rely on and the entitlements they possess. The platform aims to prevent shadow access and over-privileged connections that can result from unmanaged AI agent deployments. The solution operates across the entire software development lifecycle from commit to runtime, providing detection, contextualization, and remediation capabilities for leaked API keys, tokens, and secrets.

Entro Agentic AI FAQ

Common questions about Entro Agentic AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Entro Agentic AI is Secures AI agents by managing their non-human identities and secrets developed by Entro. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Secret Detection, Secrets Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Riptides Logo
Riptides

Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.

0
Hush Platform Logo
Hush Platform

Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access

0
GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security Logo
GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security

Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management

0
Astrix Secure AI Agents Logo
Astrix Secure AI Agents

Secures AI agents and non-human identities with discovery and governance.

0
Astrix IAM ITDR Logo
Astrix IAM ITDR

IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox