Silverfort AI Agent Security Description
Silverfort AI Agent Security is a platform designed to secure AI agents deployed across enterprise environments. The product provides automated discovery of AI agents across identity providers, cloud platforms, and SaaS applications through read-only API connections. It identifies both sanctioned and shadow AI deployments to establish complete visibility. The platform maps each AI agent to its provisioning identity and human owner using visual storyline graphs that display roles, accessed resources, and permission chains. This establishes accountability and ownership for autonomous agent actions. Risk assessment capabilities calculate dynamic risk scores based on privilege levels, data sensitivity, and behavioral anomalies. The system prioritizes high-risk agents that are overprivileged, orphaned, or accessing sensitive data for remediation. Access control is enforced through an MCP (Model Context Protocol) gateway that inspects agent calls in real time. The gateway evaluates authorization scopes before execution and can block privilege escalation, lateral movement, or unauthorized access attempts. It enforces SSO through identity providers and correlates agent sessions to human entities. The platform supports least privilege enforcement, human-in-the-loop approvals for sensitive actions, and compliance mapping for audit requirements. Deployment uses API-driven discovery without requiring software installation or code changes.
Silverfort AI Agent Security is AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control developed by Silverfort. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Anomaly Detection.
