Silverfort AI Agent Security Logo

Silverfort AI Agent Security

AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Silverfort AI Agent Security Description

Silverfort AI Agent Security is a platform designed to secure AI agents deployed across enterprise environments. The product provides automated discovery of AI agents across identity providers, cloud platforms, and SaaS applications through read-only API connections. It identifies both sanctioned and shadow AI deployments to establish complete visibility. The platform maps each AI agent to its provisioning identity and human owner using visual storyline graphs that display roles, accessed resources, and permission chains. This establishes accountability and ownership for autonomous agent actions. Risk assessment capabilities calculate dynamic risk scores based on privilege levels, data sensitivity, and behavioral anomalies. The system prioritizes high-risk agents that are overprivileged, orphaned, or accessing sensitive data for remediation. Access control is enforced through an MCP (Model Context Protocol) gateway that inspects agent calls in real time. The gateway evaluates authorization scopes before execution and can block privilege escalation, lateral movement, or unauthorized access attempts. It enforces SSO through identity providers and correlates agent sessions to human entities. The platform supports least privilege enforcement, human-in-the-loop approvals for sensitive actions, and compliance mapping for audit requirements. Deployment uses API-driven discovery without requiring software installation or code changes.

Silverfort AI Agent Security FAQ

Common questions about Silverfort AI Agent Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Silverfort AI Agent Security is AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control developed by Silverfort. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Access Control, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →