SPHERE Identity Intelligence Description
SPHERE Identity Intelligence is a platform that provides visibility and control over identity-related security risks across Active Directory, Privileged Access Management systems, and unstructured data environments. The platform addresses identity hygiene challenges by discovering accounts, permissions, and access paths across human and machine identities. The solution continuously inventories identities and entitlements across AD, Windows, UNIX, cloud, and database environments. It correlates identity data with HR and CMDB systems to identify orphaned accounts, misaligned entitlements, and excessive privileges. The platform assigns ownership to privileged accounts, AD groups, and entitlements to enable accountability and remediation. SPHERE provides risk scoring and analytics to quantify access risk based on policy violations, privilege levels, and behavior patterns. The platform detects identity anomalies including orphaned accounts, overprivileged access, and misclassified accounts. It applies governance rules and generates compliance reports for auditors and insurers. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities that remove orphaned and overprivileged accounts at scale. It integrates with PAM tools to onboard accounts, enforce controls, and rotate credentials. The system monitors for configuration drift and enforces continuous compliance with identity policies.
SPHERE Identity Intelligence is Identity intelligence platform for visibility & remediation across AD, PAM & data developed by SPHERE Technology Solutions. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Anomaly Detection.
