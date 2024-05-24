Axiad Mesh Logo

Axiad Mesh

by Axiad

Identity risk mgmt platform for visibility, correlation & remediation

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visibility
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Axiad Mesh Description

Axiad Mesh is an identity risk management solution designed to provide visibility into identity attack surfaces across human and non-human identities. The platform addresses identity sprawl by integrating with existing IAM tools to correlate identities across fragmented systems including on-premises, SaaS, and infrastructure-based environments. The solution discovers and monitors both persistent and ephemeral identities, including machines, applications, services, and systems. It assigns risk scores to identities based on detected vulnerabilities and inconsistencies, calculating potential blast radius and collateral impacts from compromised identities. Axiad Mesh provides analytics and trend tracking to predict risk states and identify issues such as excessive permissions, weak MFA deployment, and inconsistent identity statuses. The platform supports automated workflows for remediation and can delegate remediation tasks to connected management platforms. The solution correlates identity data from multiple sources to create a unified view of organizational identities, merging manually and automatically detected identities. It aligns risks to teams, locations, business units, and identity types (human vs non-human). Axiad Mesh integrates with over 250 third-party tools and platforms to provide cross-system visibility and control. The platform supports MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping for attack precognition and includes capabilities for tracking and managing identified risks through delegation and remediation workflows.

Axiad Mesh FAQ

Common questions about Axiad Mesh including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Axiad Mesh is Identity risk mgmt platform for visibility, correlation & remediation developed by Axiad. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.

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