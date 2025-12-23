SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection
SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection
SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection Description
SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection monitors and analyzes identity exposures across data breaches, malware infections, and phishing attacks. The platform collects data from the dark web to identify stolen credentials, session cookies, financial data, and personally identifiable information (PII) associated with employee, consumer, and third-party vendor identities. The solution provides automated remediation capabilities to address compromised credentials and malware-infected users. It focuses on preventing account takeover, ransomware, and fraud by identifying identity risks early in the attack lifecycle. SpyCloud offers multiple product modules including Enterprise Protection for employee identity security, Consumer Risk Protection for safeguarding customer accounts, an Investigations module for threat research and incident response, and Data Partnerships for integrating breach and malware data into other security products. The platform includes AI-powered insights for investigations and integrates with existing security tools and workflows. It provides visibility into identity sprawl by tracking how user credentials and personal information are distributed across compromised sources on the dark web. Organizations can use the platform to monitor their attack surface, identify exposed identities before they are exploited, and take action to neutralize threats. The solution addresses risks from data breaches, malware campaigns, and phishing operations that result in credential theft.
SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection FAQ
