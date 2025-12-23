SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection Logo

SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection

Monitors dark web for exposed credentials and PII to prevent account takeover

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection Description

SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection monitors and analyzes identity exposures across data breaches, malware infections, and phishing attacks. The platform collects data from the dark web to identify stolen credentials, session cookies, financial data, and personally identifiable information (PII) associated with employee, consumer, and third-party vendor identities. The solution provides automated remediation capabilities to address compromised credentials and malware-infected users. It focuses on preventing account takeover, ransomware, and fraud by identifying identity risks early in the attack lifecycle. SpyCloud offers multiple product modules including Enterprise Protection for employee identity security, Consumer Risk Protection for safeguarding customer accounts, an Investigations module for threat research and incident response, and Data Partnerships for integrating breach and malware data into other security products. The platform includes AI-powered insights for investigations and integrates with existing security tools and workflows. It provides visibility into identity sprawl by tracking how user credentials and personal information are distributed across compromised sources on the dark web. Organizations can use the platform to monitor their attack surface, identify exposed identities before they are exploited, and take action to neutralize threats. The solution addresses risks from data breaches, malware campaigns, and phishing operations that result in credential theft.

SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SpyCloud Identity Threat Protection is Monitors dark web for exposed credentials and PII to prevent account takeover developed by SpyCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Breach, Credential Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →