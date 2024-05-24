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Astrix Lifecycle Management

by Astrix Security

Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
PolicySecrets Management
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Astrix Lifecycle Management Description

Astrix Lifecycle Management provides comprehensive management of non-human identities (NHIs) and AI agents throughout their entire lifecycle, from provisioning to decommissioning. The platform maintains real-time inventory of all AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs with contextual information to understand risk and business usage. The solution identifies and remediates NHIs and AI agents with excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations. It provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, and precisely scoped permissions through its Agent Control Plane (ACP). The platform supports discovery and governance capabilities to set policies that resolve hygiene issues, reduce attack surfaces, and prevent compliance violations. It enables centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments, while providing threat detection and response for suspicious NHI activity and third-party breaches. Astrix integrates with multiple cloud platforms and SaaS applications to provide visibility and control across the NHI attack surface. The solution addresses security challenges related to service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens, and other machine identities that connect applications, services, and infrastructure components.

Astrix Lifecycle Management FAQ

Common questions about Astrix Lifecycle Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Astrix Lifecycle Management is Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning developed by Astrix Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Policy, Secrets Management.

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