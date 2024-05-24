Astrix Lifecycle Management Description

Astrix Lifecycle Management provides comprehensive management of non-human identities (NHIs) and AI agents throughout their entire lifecycle, from provisioning to decommissioning. The platform maintains real-time inventory of all AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs with contextual information to understand risk and business usage. The solution identifies and remediates NHIs and AI agents with excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations. It provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, and precisely scoped permissions through its Agent Control Plane (ACP). The platform supports discovery and governance capabilities to set policies that resolve hygiene issues, reduce attack surfaces, and prevent compliance violations. It enables centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments, while providing threat detection and response for suspicious NHI activity and third-party breaches. Astrix integrates with multiple cloud platforms and SaaS applications to provide visibility and control across the NHI attack surface. The solution addresses security challenges related to service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens, and other machine identities that connect applications, services, and infrastructure components.