Qevlar AI Identity
Qevlar AI Identity
Qevlar AI Identity Description
Qevlar AI is an identity threat detection and response platform that automates the investigation of identity-related security alerts. The platform integrates with SIEM and EDR tools to receive alerts and conducts autonomous investigations within approximately 90 seconds. The system analyzes data from multiple sources including user authentication logs, access control logs, IAM events, privileged user activity logs, and user behavior analytics (UBA) data. It correlates information across existing security tools and external sources to provide comprehensive context for each alert. Qevlar AI provides conclusive determinations of whether alerts are malicious or not harmful, helping security analysts prioritize genuine threats. The platform generates detailed incident reports that summarize investigation outcomes, data sources analyzed, and recommended remediation actions. The solution adapts to emerging attack techniques without relying on static playbooks, and can identify sophisticated threats including advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-day attacks. It is designed to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) by automating the investigation process and providing analysts with consolidated information in a single interface. The platform supports multiple use cases including phishing, network, identity, and cloud security investigations. It is available for both enterprise organizations and managed security service providers (MSSPs).
