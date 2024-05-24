Qevlar AI Identity Logo

Qevlar AI Identity

AI-powered platform for automated identity alert investigation and remediation

IAM Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Qevlar AI Identity Description

Qevlar AI is an identity threat detection and response platform that automates the investigation of identity-related security alerts. The platform integrates with SIEM and EDR tools to receive alerts and conducts autonomous investigations within approximately 90 seconds. The system analyzes data from multiple sources including user authentication logs, access control logs, IAM events, privileged user activity logs, and user behavior analytics (UBA) data. It correlates information across existing security tools and external sources to provide comprehensive context for each alert. Qevlar AI provides conclusive determinations of whether alerts are malicious or not harmful, helping security analysts prioritize genuine threats. The platform generates detailed incident reports that summarize investigation outcomes, data sources analyzed, and recommended remediation actions. The solution adapts to emerging attack techniques without relying on static playbooks, and can identify sophisticated threats including advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-day attacks. It is designed to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) by automating the investigation process and providing analysts with consolidated information in a single interface. The platform supports multiple use cases including phishing, network, identity, and cloud security investigations. It is available for both enterprise organizations and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Qevlar AI Identity FAQ

Common questions about Qevlar AI Identity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Qevlar AI Identity is AI-powered platform for automated identity alert investigation and remediation developed by Qevlar AI. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Threat Detection, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox