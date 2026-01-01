Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security Description
Silverfort Non-Human Identity Security provides discovery, monitoring, and access control for non-human identities (NHIs) including service accounts, machine identities, automation scripts, cloud workloads, tokens, and keys. The platform continuously discovers all NHIs across Active Directory and cloud environments without requiring agents or modifications to existing infrastructure. The solution automatically maps NHI activities and establishes behavioral baselines by learning typical access paths, privileges, and frequency patterns for each identity. It identifies risk indicators such as excessive privileges, unusual destinations, new hosts, or privilege elevation attempts. During the learning phase, policies operate in alert-only mode to provide visibility without disrupting operations. Once baselines are established, the platform enforces adaptive access policies that act as virtual fences around expected behavior. Real-time controls automatically block anomalous activity including unexpected sources or destinations, lateral movement attempts, and privilege misuse. The system operates inline to prevent unauthorized access while maintaining business continuity for legitimate automation and processes. The platform addresses security gaps left by traditional IAM and PAM solutions that typically cannot monitor or control most non-human access. It provides centralized inventory and management for dynamically created and decommissioned identities that often lack consistent tagging or oversight.
