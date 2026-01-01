Semperis Forest Druid Logo

Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory and Entra ID

Semperis Forest Druid Description

Forest Druid is a Tier 0 attack path discovery tool designed for Active Directory and Entra ID environments. The tool takes an inside-out approach to attack path management by focusing on protecting Tier 0 assets rather than analyzing all possible attack paths. The tool helps identify the true Tier 0 perimeter by uncovering assets that may be missed by default configurations. It analyzes identities with access to secure zone assets and identifies excessive privileges that create attack paths into Tier 0 assets. Forest Druid allows security teams to create custom secure zones to refine tiering models or protect additional assets beyond the default Tier 0 classification. The tool prioritizes attack paths by severity rather than commonality, helping defenders focus on the most dangerous paths. The product provides visualization of Tier 0 assets and ownership relationships in Active Directory and Entra ID. It enables monitoring of critical assets and helps establish proper secure zone perimeters. Forest Druid is positioned as a community tool for cyber defenders working in hybrid identity environments. The tool aims to reduce time spent on attack path analysis by prioritizing the most sensitive assets first.

