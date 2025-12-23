SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security Description
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is an identity threat detection and response solution that addresses credential-based attacks, privilege escalation, and directory attacks. The platform unifies endpoint and identity telemetry through a single agent to provide visibility across hybrid identity environments. The solution monitors Active Directory and cloud identity providers to detect misconfigurations, exposures, and identity hygiene issues. It correlates endpoint and identity activity to identify credential theft, privilege escalation attempts, and lateral movement in real time. The platform includes active deception technology that deploys techniques to detect reconnaissance and credential harvesting attempts. It monitors for compromised credentials exposed on the dark web and provides automated remediation workflows to disable compromised identities and enforce password changes. The solution performs continuous posture assessments of hybrid identity infrastructure, identifying misconfigurations before exploitation. It provides unified alerts with correlated evidence to accelerate investigation and triage processes. The platform operates through a lightweight agent that collects telemetry from both endpoints and identity systems, eliminating visibility gaps between siloed tools and directories.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security FAQ
Common questions about SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments developed by SentinelOne. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership