SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security Logo

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security

Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1
0

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security Description

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is an identity threat detection and response solution that addresses credential-based attacks, privilege escalation, and directory attacks. The platform unifies endpoint and identity telemetry through a single agent to provide visibility across hybrid identity environments. The solution monitors Active Directory and cloud identity providers to detect misconfigurations, exposures, and identity hygiene issues. It correlates endpoint and identity activity to identify credential theft, privilege escalation attempts, and lateral movement in real time. The platform includes active deception technology that deploys techniques to detect reconnaissance and credential harvesting attempts. It monitors for compromised credentials exposed on the dark web and provides automated remediation workflows to disable compromised identities and enforce password changes. The solution performs continuous posture assessments of hybrid identity infrastructure, identifying misconfigurations before exploitation. It provides unified alerts with correlated evidence to accelerate investigation and triage processes. The platform operates through a lightweight agent that collects telemetry from both endpoints and identity systems, eliminating visibility gaps between siloed tools and directories.

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security FAQ

Common questions about SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments developed by SentinelOne. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →