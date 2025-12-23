SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security Description

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is an identity threat detection and response solution that addresses credential-based attacks, privilege escalation, and directory attacks. The platform unifies endpoint and identity telemetry through a single agent to provide visibility across hybrid identity environments. The solution monitors Active Directory and cloud identity providers to detect misconfigurations, exposures, and identity hygiene issues. It correlates endpoint and identity activity to identify credential theft, privilege escalation attempts, and lateral movement in real time. The platform includes active deception technology that deploys techniques to detect reconnaissance and credential harvesting attempts. It monitors for compromised credentials exposed on the dark web and provides automated remediation workflows to disable compromised identities and enforce password changes. The solution performs continuous posture assessments of hybrid identity infrastructure, identifying misconfigurations before exploitation. It provides unified alerts with correlated evidence to accelerate investigation and triage processes. The platform operates through a lightweight agent that collects telemetry from both endpoints and identity systems, eliminating visibility gaps between siloed tools and directories.